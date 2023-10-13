Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $184.55 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.01 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

