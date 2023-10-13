Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 80.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in DocuSign by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,613,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,667,000 after buying an additional 189,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DocuSign by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $12,148,633.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -449.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

