Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Shares of HRMY opened at $25.00 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.79 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

