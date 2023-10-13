Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVIP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

