Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $496,000 Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.8 %

TSLX stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

