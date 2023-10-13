Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 4,076.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,168 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $50,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

