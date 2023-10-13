Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GENI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GENI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

