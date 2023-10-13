Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,299,702.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

