Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.39. The stock had a trading volume of 51,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,462. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.29. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -0.64. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

