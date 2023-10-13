Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMP opened at $69.00 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 83.47%.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 215.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,446,000 after acquiring an additional 164,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

