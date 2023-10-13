Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145,496 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $126,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGY. Mizuho upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

