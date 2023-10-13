Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Citigroup

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $22.74 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

