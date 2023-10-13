Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats by 145.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 186.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

