Manchester Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 8,021 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $169,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

CTRA traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 802,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,371,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

