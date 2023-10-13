Manchester Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $342,079,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11,616.8% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,818 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,230,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,264,699. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

