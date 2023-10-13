Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 14,516.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the second quarter worth $97,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 152.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $308,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. The stock had a trading volume of 202,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,573. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

