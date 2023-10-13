Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,517 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort QQQ accounts for approximately 5.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $17,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QID. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,133,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,494 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,971,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 32,518.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 241,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 240,964 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 347.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 124,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1,329.2% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 137,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QID remained flat at $13.16 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,065,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.