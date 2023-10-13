Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Manitex International

Manitex International Price Performance

MNTX stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 million, a PE ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 0.68. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.