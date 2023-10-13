Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $16.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Manitowoc

Manitowoc Trading Down 1.8 %

MTW stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $507.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.