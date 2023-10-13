MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNKD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.61. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,667.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 798,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,431.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $46,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,667.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,100 shares of company stock worth $176,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

