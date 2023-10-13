Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading 777.8% Higher

Shares of Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report) shot up 777.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Stock Up 777.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79.

Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

