Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $7.78

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.04. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 3,174,714 shares changing hands.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 954,370 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

