Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
