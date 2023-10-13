MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $283.09.

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.6 %

MKTX opened at $240.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.98. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MarketAxess by 49.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

