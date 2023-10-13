Marks Electrical Group’s (MRK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MRK. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 117 ($1.43) to GBX 123 ($1.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.51) price target on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Activity at Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.24) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market cap of £106.00 million and a P/E ratio of 2,060.00. Marks Electrical Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.35).

In other news, insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,223.99). 78.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

