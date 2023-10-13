Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 235.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

