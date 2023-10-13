MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $119.00 to $96.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MasTec traded as low as $65.75 and last traded at $65.75, with a volume of 107520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

