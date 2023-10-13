Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Mastech Digital worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $104.40 million, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mastech Digital Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

