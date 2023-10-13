Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $111,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

MA stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.58. 596,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $287.84 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

