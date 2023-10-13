Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $397.53. The stock had a trading volume of 557,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,645. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.84 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $374.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

