Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,039. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $287.84 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

