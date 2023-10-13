Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $530.00

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 530 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.49), with a volume of 19165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.55).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mattioli Woods Stock Down 0.2 %

Mattioli Woods Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £268.27 million, a PE ratio of 3,466.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 589.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 606.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is 18,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattioli Woods

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ravi Tara sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.10), for a total transaction of £7,047 ($8,625.46). 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

