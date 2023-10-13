McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $96,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,001.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.81. The company had a trading volume of 523,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.21. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $242.41 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.