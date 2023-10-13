McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Panmure Gordon cut shares of McPhy Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
McPhy Energy SA provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.
