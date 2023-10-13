Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 61.2% in September

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Medicover AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of MCVEF opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
Medicover AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medicover AB (publ)
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.