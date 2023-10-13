Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Short Interest Up 61.2% in September

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the September 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MCVEF opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Poland, Germany, Romania, India, Sweden, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

