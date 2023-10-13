Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 478,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $42,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,497. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

