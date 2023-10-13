MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. MEG Energy traded as high as C$27.07 and last traded at C$26.66, with a volume of 184183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.44.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. Desjardins raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.72.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEG Energy

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.89.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.8250564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.