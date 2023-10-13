Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.29. 577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.
About Megaworld
Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.
