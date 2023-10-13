MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 366,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,617,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $369,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $815,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,224.14. 30,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,307.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,262.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,451.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

