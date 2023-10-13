Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,594 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

MTH traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 36,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.97.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

