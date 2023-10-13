Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,851.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Meritage Homes by 212.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,914,000 after acquiring an additional 535,368 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 883.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 521,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $36,473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.