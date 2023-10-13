Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Down to $43.88

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.88, but opened at $42.55. Methanex shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 179,813 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 5.70%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Methanex by 1,158.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Methanex by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

