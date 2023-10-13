MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Trading Up 3.9%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.39. Approximately 729,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,148,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Wedbush started coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MFA

MFA Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $958.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -388.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.