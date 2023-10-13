Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

