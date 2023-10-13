Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Cut by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.58. 2,190,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,633,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.