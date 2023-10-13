Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.
Micropac Industries Price Performance
Shares of MPAD opened at $10.40 on Friday. Micropac Industries has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.
Micropac Industries Company Profile
