Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $155.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MIDD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $120.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Middleby has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,202.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 720 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,202.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Middleby by 67.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,735,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,403,000 after purchasing an additional 699,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,831,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Middleby by 192.8% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 532,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,793 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

