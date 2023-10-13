Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after acquiring an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.37.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

