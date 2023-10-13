Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 2,069 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

