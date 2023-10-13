Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

